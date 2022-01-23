Headlines

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund breakup after dating for nearly 3 years

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits after dating for nearly three years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

Actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits after dating for nearly three years and welcoming a baby together.

Sources told People magazine that the couple had broken up a few weeks ago, following several rocky months in their relationship. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an insider told the outlet.

The pair's split comes after they celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts` first birthday last month. Emma and Hedlund began dating in March 2019, and welcomed Rhodes in December 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emma was previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated from 2012 to 2019. Hedlund was allegedly engaged to Kirsten Dunst, whom he was with from 2012 to 2016.

