American rapper Eminem`s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was admitted into a hospital following an alleged suicide attempt last month. As per a TMZ report on Wednesday, law enforcement and emergency responders received a call of a suicidal person at Scott`s home in Michigan on July 30. When they arrived, she allegedly became combative with personnel who were checking her vital signs and reportedly needed to be restrained by police.

According to the source, paramedics were unable to check her vitals. Scott apparently injured herself as she had little lacerations on her legs and blood had poured all over the floor. Authorities allegedly sent her to the hospital for psychological examination, but she has since been released and is recovering at home. Scott's mother, Kathleen Sluck, died on July 23 at the age of 65, exactly one week before the claimed occurrence.

Sluck's funeral was held on July 29 at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Dawn Scott, Scott's sister, died in 2016 at the age of 41 from a suspected heroin overdose. Eminem and Scott were high school sweethearts who married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They remarried on January 14, 2006, then he filed for divorce on April 5, 2006, just a few months later. Hailie Jade, the couple's 25-year-old daughter, is the couple's only child.

Kimberly Anne Scott was born on January 9, 1975, and after her marriage to Eminem, she changed her name to Kimberly Anne Mathers. She was born and raised in Warren, Michigan.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known by his stage name Eminem, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer who was born on October 17, 1972. Eminem is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 220 million records sold worldwide. He is widely credited with popularising hip hop in the Middle East and is often regarded as one of the best rappers of all time.

Eminem's worldwide fame and critically acclaimed work are largely credited with breaking racial barriers for white rappers in popular music.

