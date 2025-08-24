Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Borella, who was from Venice, had an extensive background in directing and writing.

Just days after tragedy struck the set of Emily in Paris, filming has resumed in Venice. On Saturday, August 23, lead actress Lily Collins was spotted on a boat alongside co-stars Eugenio Franceschini, Ashley Park, and Paul Forman as they continued shooting for the show’s fifth season.

The cast returned to work after the sudden death of assistant director Diego Borella earlier in the week. Borella, 47, collapsed on Thursday, August 21, while filming at the historic Hotel Danieli. On-site medical staff tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead around 7 PM local time.

A local doctor told La Repubblica that the likely cause was a “sudden heart attack.” Paramount Television Studios shared a statement with People: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella, who was from Venice, had an extensive background in directing and writing. He studied in Rome, London, and New York, and also explored visual arts and literature.

Filming for season five had started in Italy on August 15 and was expected to wrap by August 25, ahead of its planned Netflix release on December 18.