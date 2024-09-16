Twitter
Hollywood

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Headlined by Lily Collins in the titular role of Emily Cooper, Emily In Paris has been renewed for fifth season.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

The American romantic comedy drama series Emily In Paris has had four successful seasons since 2020 on Netflix. Headlined by Lily Collins in the titular role of Emily Cooper, the show has been renewed for fifth season. Lily shared the announcement on Good Morning America on Monday, September 16.

The fourth season permiered in two parts - the first and second part, consisting of five episodes each, premiered on Netflix on August 15 and September 12. The fourth season ended with Emily opening a new office in Rome for her luxury marketing agency Agence Grateu, after sparking a romance with her new love interest Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Sharing more details about the upcoming season, the show's creator Darren Star told the Netflix fandom site Tudum, "We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris. Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome."

Talking about Emily's relationship with Marcello, Lily added, "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Apart from Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie also play the leading roles in Emily In Paris. The fifth season's release date hasn't been announced yet. The show is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

