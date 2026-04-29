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Emily Blunt reveals she was 'quite scared' of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada: 'She was in Miranda Priestly zone'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles from the first film released in 2006. Streep essays Miranda Priestly, the cruel editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, Runway in the franchise. The sequel releases on May 1.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Emily Blunt reveals she was 'quite scared' of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada: 'She was in Miranda Priestly zone'
Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year. The direct sequel to the 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada has Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their iconic roles. Ahead of the sequel, Emily Blunt has revealed that she was "quite scared" to work with the legendary actress Meryl Streep while filming the first part.

Why was Emily Blunt scared of Meryl Streep?

In the ongoing promotions for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway, Blunt, Streep, and Tucci came together for the SiriusXM Front Row chat hosted by Andy Cohen. When asked if Blunt was intimidated while working with Streep, the actor recalled the shooting of the first film, and said she was "quite scared". "I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone...She was in a Miranda zone," Blunt told Streep, who essays Miranda Priestly, the cruel editor-in-chief of Runway magazine in the film franchise. Replying to the actor, Streep said, "Oh, yeah. I was in that zone." "Not impenetrable, but we could come up and tell you a funny story, but you wouldn't do your extraordinary laugh that I normally hear," Blunt added.

About The Devil Wears Prada

The first film revolved around Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The story will follow Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds. David Frenkel has helmed both the films. The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on May 1.

READ | From Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to the Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, 5 major theatrical releases to watch this weekend

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