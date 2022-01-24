Emilia Clarke's look from Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' surfaces online - Check out VIRAL photos

Emilia Clarke's look from the set of her Marvel debut Secret Invasion has surfaced, showing the actor's look for the next film. The Game of Thrones star has been filming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series in the United Kingdom.

Emilia may be seen shooting in the UK with the cast and crew in photos that have been circulating on social media. According to rumours and photos, Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also filming with Emilia.

Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke filming for Marvel’s SECRET INVASION series. pic.twitter.com/wlFjDaLJwk — Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 23, 2022

Emilia is seen walking across the street in a long coat, trousers, and boots while carrying a red duffel bag. The filming is going place in Leeds city centre, which has been blocked off and made to look like a Russian street, according to Leeds Live. Several fan-made videos and photos from the shoot have surfaced. Emilia, now wearing a blue puffer jacket, speaks to the crew in a scene from the other set. She may be seen walking with her co-star Cobie Smulders in a video.

Marvel Studios is producing Secret Invasion for Disney+. The series is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name and stars Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders. The storey revolves around a long-term invasion of Earth by a group of alien shapeshifters called as Skrulls, who have surreptitiously replaced numerous Marvel superheroes. In late 2022, the six-episode series will launch.