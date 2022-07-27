Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film, first look out

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and revealed that actor Shreyas Talpade will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was the former Prime Minister of India, in her upcoming film Emergency.

Revealing the first look and sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency….”

Resharing the poster, Shreyas wrote, “Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. @kanganaranaut thank you for seeing me as Atal ji. You are undoubtedly one of the most talented & versatile actresses of our country but you are an equally good Actor’s Director. It’s time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and dropped Anupam Kher’s first look from her film Emergency. Sharing the poster, the actress revealed that he will be playing the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the film.

Sharing the poster, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash …. Presenting @anupampkher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan. #Emergency.” Anupam Kher reacted to the post and wrote, “Thank you for offering me this great role of #JayaPrakashNarayan. Jai Ho!”

The first teaser for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has arrived after months of anticipation, and it is intriguing. The actress successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released. Sharing the poster she wrote, Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins.”