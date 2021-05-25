'Trans bb’s first swim trunks': Elliot Page shares shirtless photo flaunting his washboard abs

Elliot Page who came out as a trans in December 2020, has been sharing updates about himself on his social media pages. The actor even featured on the cover of Time magazine and had his first sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey where he spoke at length about his lifelong struggle and finally breathing fresh air after coming out as a transgender. Now, Elliot took to his Instagram page and shared his first shirtless photo.

In the photo, Page is seen flaunting his washboard abs and wearing a pair of red swim trunks, a black cap and shades. Elliot posted a cute caption with his post stating, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful."

Several celebrities commented on the 'Juno' actor's photo including Miley Cyrus who wrote, "Hot".

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Time, Elliot revealed that he underwent a surgery subcutaneous mastectomy which removed his breast tissue.

Talking about the same, he told, "It has completely transformed my life. I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding."

While talking to Vanity Fair, Page was asked about his story, to which he said, "All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 per cent, I was a boy."

He went on to narrate, "I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them ‘Jason.’ Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be. I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, ‘No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.' You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way."