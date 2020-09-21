Ellen DeGeneres publically addresses toxic workplace allegations for the first time during 18th season premiere

On Monday, in her opening monologue in a new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which first appeared in a YouTube video and will later appear on her show, Ellen DeGeneres publically addressed toxic workplace allegations and apologized to viewers, saying she takes responsibility "for what happens at my show".

Ellen said, "As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened."

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," she added.

This is the first time DeGeneres has publicly addressed viewers since dozens of current and former employees said that executive producers on the show engaged in rampant sexual misconduct and harassment.

"We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter," Ellen said.

After her monologue, DeGeneres also publicly announced that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who’s been a DJ on her show since 2014, has been promoted to co-executive producer.

Speaking about the same, tWitch said, "This summer was a little crazy. It was intense, but during that time there’s been a lot of learning, a lot of discussions, a lot of listening. You and I have had numerous discussions and for me, I’m just so excited to be back here in the studio so we can do what we do best, which is bring laughter, love, and fun and also lead by example by putting our best foot forward after a bounce back. It’s all love."