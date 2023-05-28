Search icon
Elizabeth Olsen shares crucial advice for actors wanting to act in Marvel films: 'That way you have more control'

Elizabeth Olsen has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in two Captain America films, three Avengers movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the web series WandaVision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Elizabeth Olsen in MCU/Twitter

Elizabeth Olsen has warned actors to only sign up for one Marvel movie at a time. The 34-year-old WandaVision star advised others in her profession to choose their projects carefully and not give up creative control, reports Female First UK.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, she said, "That way you have more control. Let's say you're like, 'Oh my God, this was the most fun I've ever had and I love this character so much. I want to do it again'. You now have more creative controls for the next one."

As per Female First UK, since 2014, Elizabeth has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including two Captain America films, three Avengers movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the TV series WandaVision. And, she insisted she won't be signing up for any more long-running franchises.

She said, "It's almost like I see my past and I see a road over here and a road over here, and I've been travelling down this road, and now I'm trying to like, make a left-hand turn a bit a steer back a little bit. I do think that when I started having job opportunities where it wasn't me just like auditioning for literally everything and anything - I also kind of enjoy doing that - I didn't really understand how to say no to projects or how to decipher whether or not I should do something or not."

"I didn't really have a philosophy or a plan, and I still don't really have a plan, but more of a philosophy I guess. And that's nice to know and that's nice to have and that's good information when looking through projects with that kind of lens and knowledge now," she added.

