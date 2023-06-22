Elemental director Peter Sohn talks about India, says 'hope film can connect with Indian audience'

Peter Sohn

The much-awaited animation film is all set to release in Indian theatres this Friday. Prepare to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey where the cultural wonders of India converge with the enchanting realm of Disney and Pixar's upcoming movie Elemental. While speaking of elements, the director Peter Sohn talks about the intricate Indian inspirations behind the film, creating a captivating narrative that resonates with audiences worldwide.

One of the profound influences highlighted by Sohn is the majestic Varanasi River. Known for its spiritual significance and intrinsic connection to Indian culture, this sacred river played a pivotal role in shaping the essence of Elemental. Its rich symbolism and deeply rooted traditions were meticulously interwoven into the film's narrative, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

Delving further into the cultural aspect Sohn revealed that Ember's mother’s character draws inspiration from Indian astrologists, who hold the power to approve marriages and make predictions based on celestial alignments. This intriguing connection adds depth and authenticity to the film, while showcasing the cultural heritage and belief systems that have captivated generations.

Peter Sohn passionately expresses his admiration for the Indian influences, stating, "Like the world, it’s such a humungous lover of movies like India as a whole. We thought that this film could connect to many different people, and we are hoping that it can connect to Indian audiences as well”. His words reflect the deep respect and appreciation he holds for India's rich cultural heritage, and how it beautifully shaped the world of Elemental.

As the release of Disney and Pixar's Elemental draws near, anticipation builds for a cinematic experience amidst the elements who come alive celebrating the diversity of our Indian culture.

Disney and Pixar is set to release the enchanting world of "Elemental" in English & Hindi on 23rd June 2023, Only in cinemas