Eddie Murphy's joke about 'Will Smith's wife' during Golden Globes acceptance speech has fans in splits: 'He killed it'

Eddie Murphy at the 2023 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy was one of the special honourees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which were held earlier on Wednesday morning. The comedian received the Cecille B Demille Award, a de facto lifetime achievement award. During his speech, Murphy made a rather not-so-veiled joke about Will Smith’s infamous slap incident from last year’s Oscars that left the room and the internet in splits.

The Cecille B Demille award is given for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. The honorary award is given every year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as part of the Golden Globe Awards. Eddie Murphy, who has had a long and successful career in stand-up and films, was this year’s honouree.

During his acceptance speech on the stage, Murphy talked about a ‘definitive blueprint’ for success that he wanted to share with upcoming performers. “I just want to say something to all the up and coming dreamers and artistes that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind. There is a blueprint and I have followed it my whole career,” he said.

As everyone listened raptly, Murphy dropped the ball and revealed it was a joke. He added, “It’s very simple. You just do these three things – pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Last year, at the Academy Awards, actor Will Smith had slapped host Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith had angrily told Rock to ‘keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth’. Even as Smith won the Best Actor Oscar later that night, he was eventually banned by the Academy for 10 years for his outburst.