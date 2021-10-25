Ed Sheeran tests COVID positive, apologises to anyone he let down

Ed Sheeran, a British singer-songwriter, has tested positive for Covid-19. The ‘Shape of You’ singer released a statement to his Instagram account, revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also admitted to isolating himself.

He wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone,"

Take a look at his post here-

The announcement comes only days before Sheeran's fourth studio album, which will be released on October 29. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was also scheduled to perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6.

The songs Bad Habits and Shivers were released before Ed's fourth album, ‘= (Equals)’. Following their releases, both songs appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. ‘Shivers’ peaked at No. 10 while ‘Bad Habits’ peaked at No. 2.

He was named the second most streamed artist of the decade by Spotify. In August 2019, his Tour, which began in March 2017, became the highest-grossing of all time. Sheeran, a graduate of London's National Youth Theatre, has acted in a number of films, including the 2019 feature ‘Yesterday’.