Ed Sheeran talks about his wife, says she has 'got a very good...': 'I play new music when she's in...'

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran talked about playing his new music for his wife, Cherry Seaborn, to get feedback for his project, reported People. He appeared on the recent episode of Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie and shared, "100 per cent. Yeah, 100 per cent," he said when asked about using his family as a sounding board.

"Cherry can kill a song. She can. I'm actually really careful to play her songs when she's in a good mood. Because if she's like, 'Eh,' then in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay. That song's dead'," as per the outlet.

Sheeran added, "She's just got a very good taste and read on things. Like, even I would write, I'd say, three songs a day, five days a week. And I'll come home and I'll play them. And she can sift through that pretty easily."

Sheeran's latest album, Play, will come out in September. Sheeran recalled writing the 2021 song 'Bad Habits' along with several others that same day. "I came home, I listened to them all in the car, and I was kind of excited about most of them. And I played them to her, and she was like, 'That one, that "Bad Habits" one, that's the one you should finish tomorrow,'" reported People.

The singer-songwriter shared that his wife encouraged him in writing his hit "Shivers," as well as his recent single 'Azizam' and another new song 'Sapphire', both of which appear on his next record. "She's got she's got a very good read on stuff," Sheeran added.

The pop star said that his daughters also have a "good read" on his music, which Cherry will play for them when he is touring. "When I'm away, she'll play my songs to them to kind of, like, I don't know, introduce the music to them slowly," he said.

"And it's interesting, the ones that they, like, gravitate towards. And it's definitely the ones that are, like that all kids have gravitated towards, I guess," reported People. Sheeran and Seaborn had known each other throughout their childhood and reunited in 2015 in New York City.

They began dating not long after and tied the knot in early 2018 in an intimate celebration of 40 guests. They share daughters Lyra Antarctica, 4, and Jupiter, 2, reported People.

