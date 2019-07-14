Ed Sheeran just confirmed that he is married to Cherry Seaborn and 'Remember The Name' was clue

'Shape of You' vocalist Ed Sheeran confirmed he is married to long time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn YouTube show Charlamagne Tha God

Recently, during one of the episodes on YouTube show Charlamagne Tha God, Sheeran went on to confess that he is indeed married to Seaborn. In fact he went on to hint that Remember The Name was written keeping his wife in mind. '"Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted. My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick," he said, adding, "It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out. I thought someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

However the reports of his marriage had been doing rounds since a long time. A source had quoted to The Sun saying, "Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest."

Ed had put a ring on Cherry in January the same year. This happened after three years of their togetherness. Ed and Cherry were childhood friends and former school mates. The two however starting seeing each other years later in July 2015.