Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in US Presidential Elections 2020

In the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2020, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed who he is going to vote for.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Johnson revealed that he was extending his support and endorsing Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

He captioned the post, "As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT (sic)."

Along with the tweet, the 'Jumanji' actor shared a video where he can be seen interacting with the two leaders.

Johnson begins the video by stating how crucial the elections are and most important part, he mentions 'is the conversation and the dialogue and where that conversation lands'.

"We are approximately five weeks away from election day, arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades. Now that said, I am going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more. Look, I've got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on, is the conversation and the dialogue and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part."

Talking about his interaction with the two leaders and openly endorsing the candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Johnson stated that what he was doing, was unprecedented since he had never publicly endorsed anyone for President and Vice President before. But, adds, if he goes, he goes big.

"Now, this is something that I've certainly not done in the past, so I'm gonna go big. You guys know me, If I go, I go big! So, guys, I had the opportunity to sit down with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to talk about a number of important issues that we're facing as a country. I thought it was a great and extremely productive conversation that we had. And as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I'm endorsing them to become President, and Vice President of our United States."

In the over 7-minute video, while reflecting on how he lost his father earlier this year and never got the opportunity to bid him farewell, Johnson recalled the one thing his 'old man' would often tell him. "He always said, respect is given when is earned," Johnson recalled.

And with that question -- How will you earn the respect of the American people once you are in the White House, Johnson began his informal conversation with the two nominees.

Take a look here.

Meanwhile, Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain, will join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden`s transition team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

McCain, a Republican, will serve as an adviser to Biden to help him plan for a possible presidency, the report said. McCain is the second Republican to join the board of Biden`s presidential transition team. Republican Robert McDonald, who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration, will also be an adviser on the former vice president`s transition team.

The first of the three presidential debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio.

