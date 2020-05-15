Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson-Emily Blunt's superhero movie 'Ball And Chain' to release on Netflix

Emily Blunt would write and produce 'Ball And Chain', the 90s superhero comic of the same name

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt have taken up their next project - a 90s superhero comic adaptation, 'Ball And Chain'. Emily is going to write the feature based on the comic book by Scott Lobdell. The online streaming platform Netflix has acquired the rights of the film.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale," Johnson said Thursday in a statement.

"Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life,” he added.

Johnson along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia produce the movie. Emily will also be making her production debut via Ledbury Productions with the movie. The Rock and Emily would play a couple struggling with marriage who have superpowers which work only when they are together.