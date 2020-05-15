Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson-Emily Blunt's superhero movie 'Ball And Chain' to release on Netflix

Headlines

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson-Emily Blunt's superhero movie 'Ball And Chain' to release on Netflix

Emily Blunt would write and produce 'Ball And Chain', the 90s superhero comic of the same name

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt have taken up their next project - a 90s superhero comic adaptation, 'Ball And Chain'. Emily is going to write the feature based on the comic book by Scott Lobdell. The online streaming platform Netflix has acquired the rights of the film.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale," Johnson said Thursday in a statement.

"Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life,” he added.

Johnson along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia produce the movie. Emily will also be making her production debut via Ledbury Productions with the movie. The Rock and Emily would play a couple struggling with marriage who have superpowers which work only when they are together.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE