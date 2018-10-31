Dwayne Johnson introduces Vanessa Kirby's character in 'Hobbs & Shaw'

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is playing the sister of actor Jason Statham in the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

The revelation was made by actor Dwayne Johnson who shared a photo of his with Kirby from the film's set on Instagram.

"Building out our 'Fast & Furious' franchise step by step. In our spin-off, 'HOBBS & SHAW', I have a nice new friend. Meet 'Hattie Shaw' played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby. Hattie loves the following/Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order," he wrote.

"Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who's played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin' it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy. But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin' a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step," he added.

The film, being directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, also features actor Idris Elba as the villainous Brixton.

Hobbs & Shaw releases on July 26 next year.