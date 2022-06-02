Search icon
Dwayne Johnson gets trolled for replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates' spin-off, netizens say 'hell no'

A majority of users have dismissed the casting idea and stated that no one can replace Johnny Depp as iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Dwayne Johnson

Fans of Johnny Depp are rejoicing the actor's victory in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Several users are expressing their joy on social media. But, on the other side, his fans are fighting for another cause. As per a few international media reports, Dwayne Johnson is being considered for leading the spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean by the producers. The report further stated that as per their sources, Depp is not being considered for the next Pirates adventure, and Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie and Johnson will lead the two spin-offs. 

This news has left the netizens furious. A majority of users have dismissed the casting idea and stated that no one can replace Johnny. For the unversed, Depp has helmed the billion-dollar franchise Pirates of the Caribbean by playing the popular character Captain Jack Sparrow to perfection. So, let's check the reaction of netizens. 

Here are some reactions

On Wednesday, a jury found in Johnny Depp's favour in his libel action against ex-wife Amber Heard, confirming his belief that Heard made up allegations of abuse by Johnny before and during their brief marriage. Amber defamed Johnny by claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse, according to the jury's unanimous ruling. Amber was compelled to pay $15 million in restitution.

Amber claimed that Johnny's counsel defamed her when he branded her abuse allegations as fake. According to the jury, Johnny Depp should be paid $15 million in damages, while Amber Heard should be awarded $2 million. Johnny filed a libel suit against Amber in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she authored an op-ed in The Washington Post in December 2018 characterising herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

