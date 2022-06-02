Dwayne Johnson gets trolled for replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates' spin-off, netizens say 'hell no'

Dwayne Johnson

Fans of Johnny Depp are rejoicing the actor's victory in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Several users are expressing their joy on social media. But, on the other side, his fans are fighting for another cause. As per a few international media reports, Dwayne Johnson is being considered for leading the spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean by the producers. The report further stated that as per their sources, Depp is not being considered for the next Pirates adventure, and Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie and Johnson will lead the two spin-offs.

This news has left the netizens furious. A majority of users have dismissed the casting idea and stated that no one can replace Johnny. For the unversed, Depp has helmed the billion-dollar franchise Pirates of the Caribbean by playing the popular character Captain Jack Sparrow to perfection. So, let's check the reaction of netizens.

Here are some reactions

Noooooooo! Dwayne Johnson sorry but you cannot replace Johnny Depp. You're a great actor but this...no. I will never watch it. It's DOA. #disneystudios #JerryBruckheimer #DwayneJohnson — Jackie (@TmlsSingularity) June 2, 2022

Well done to Johnny Depp. Couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Right, somebody better tell #DwayneJohnson he's off #PiratesoftheCaribbean #JusticeForJohhnyDepp — Alcohol free Chocolat (@Fofine) June 1, 2022

Agree! No shade should be cast on #DwayneJohnson aka The Rock or Margo Robbie. — Ms_kemJ (@ms_kemj) June 1, 2022

#JhonnyDeep was the one who came up with everything we saw in #JackSparrow character literally in #Thepiratesofthecaribbean movies, so if it's true i'd tell to #TheRock #DwayneJohnson and #Disney go eat some Turd! Shame on you, no one's gonna watch it. https://t.co/7u8DebqSyB May 30, 2022

#JohnnyDepp is the real People's Champion not #TheRock. If this guy actually is replacing #JusticeForJohhnyDepp what a low life. Bottom of the barrel men. Seriously #Disney is a shadow if its former self. First they sided with #AmberTurd now #TheRock. pic.twitter.com/qVOkzxMIlz — Skylah-Q (@QSkylah) June 2, 2022

#TheRock with all due respect please don't play the role of Jack Sparrow. Let the studio learn it as well "Innocent until proven guilty." No one should play that character out of respect for a fellow actor/victim. The only one who should play it is Johnny Depp.#JohnnyDepp — AmitR (@AmitRRRRRR) June 1, 2022

The Rock is NOT Captain Jack. What a weird casting !!! There is only one Captain Jack Sparrow. #JohnnyDepp #TheRock #Disney June 1, 2022

On Wednesday, a jury found in Johnny Depp's favour in his libel action against ex-wife Amber Heard, confirming his belief that Heard made up allegations of abuse by Johnny before and during their brief marriage. Amber defamed Johnny by claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse, according to the jury's unanimous ruling. Amber was compelled to pay $15 million in restitution.

Amber claimed that Johnny's counsel defamed her when he branded her abuse allegations as fake. According to the jury, Johnny Depp should be paid $15 million in damages, while Amber Heard should be awarded $2 million. Johnny filed a libel suit against Amber in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she authored an op-ed in The Washington Post in December 2018 characterising herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."