Dwayne Johnson aka Rock calls BTS ARMY 'b****s,' says Korean Bangtan boys can beat Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson BTS

The South Korean Bangtan Boys aka BTS and its ARMY of followers have made such an impact that even the tough guy Dwayne Johnson is fearful of competing with them. As the Jumanji actor is on a spree of promotional activities for his recent-released Black Adam, he expressed his views on the boys' music group, and the impact it has created across the globe.

In a video going viral online, Rock was asked who will between Black Adam and BTS, the actor said, "30 million albums sold, which is absolutely incredible and they have an ARMY. That's how bada** they are, they've got a shot to beat Black Adam."

CGV's Black Adam Promotion Interview with Dwayne Johnson | Who would win: BTS vs Black Ada @BTS_twt

The video and especially the said portion went viral within no time. ARMY across the globe celebrated Johnson's comment, and they are proud with the fact that even The Rock, a Hollywood superstar knows what is BTS and it's ARMY. "Shout out to SK government! Even a Hollywood superstar knows the power BTS and ARMY have," wrote a fan. Another user wrote, "He knows about the 30 million physical sales in the US he is an army," A netizen commented, "Dude even the rock knows who BTS and Army."

