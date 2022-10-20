Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Dwayne Johnson aka Rock calls BTS ARMY 'b****s,' says Korean Bangtan boys can beat Black Adam

BTS and the ARMY have certainly created a universal mark. Thus, even the mighty Black Adam feels frightful before them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Dwayne Johnson aka Rock calls BTS ARMY 'b****s,' says Korean Bangtan boys can beat Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson BTS

The South Korean Bangtan Boys aka BTS and its ARMY of followers have made such an impact that even the tough guy Dwayne Johnson is fearful of competing with them. As the Jumanji actor is on a spree of promotional activities for his recent-released Black Adam, he expressed his views on the boys' music group, and the impact it has created across the globe. 

In a video going viral online, Rock was asked who will between Black Adam and BTS, the actor said, "30 million albums sold, which is absolutely incredible and they have an ARMY. That's how bada** they are, they've got a shot to beat Black Adam." 

Watch the video

The video and especially the said portion went viral within no time. ARMY across the globe celebrated Johnson's comment, and they are proud with the fact that even The Rock, a Hollywood superstar knows what is BTS and it's ARMY. "Shout out to SK government! Even a Hollywood superstar knows the power BTS and ARMY have," wrote a fan. Another user wrote, "He knows about the 30 million physical sales in the US he is an army," A netizen commented, "Dude even the rock knows who BTS and Army." 

READ: BTS' Jin surprises fans at Busan concert, ARMY ecstatic

Your favourite band Bangtan Boys aka BTS's singer Jin is coming with a new album. Singer Jin broke the news and the internet during the live concert Yet to Come in Busan. The album's name is yet to be disclosed, but this news has certainly surprised the ARMY. 

While performing on stage, the singer and songwriter acknowledged the love his band has received across the globe. As a gesture towards the crazy fandom, Jin shared that he would be back with his solo album. The news was welcomed with a thunderous response from the ARMY, and they couldn't stop hooting and clapping over the news. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.