The universe of Dune expends, and the new series is the prequel set 10000 years before the events of the films.

The much-anticipated expansion of the 'Dune' universe is set to captivate audiences with the upcoming series 'Dune: Prophecy', which premieres on November 18 on JioCinema. Set a staggering 10,000 years before the events of the films, this new series delves into the origins of the enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad.

The first trailer for 'Dune: Prophecy' was released on Friday by Jio Cinema, showcasing the intricate lore of Arrakis and the powerful dynamics at play among its characters. The series will explore how the Bene Gesserit, a formidable sisterhood integral to the 'Dune' narrative, began to assert its influence across the galaxy.

Among the ensemble cast is Indian National Film Award actor Tabu, who is making her Hollywood debut. She stars alongside actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray sisters from the notorious Harkonnen family.

Their characters play crucial roles in the formation of the Bene Gesserit, promising to add depth to the series. Director Vishal Bhardwaj expressed his excitement for Tabu's groundbreaking role. Sharing the trailer on social media, he stated, "Filled with pride and joy for the pound of my heart @tabutiful jiska koi sani nahi," highlighting his admiration for her talent.

Fans of the 'Crew' star also chimed in the comments section to express their excitement about the same. A fan wrote, "We're all so excited to see you in this series, Tabu ma'am." "@tabutiful just the glimpse gave me goosebumps... awaiting eagerly to watch you eating up the whole cast with your unmatched talent and aura of presence," wrote another.

The series introduces a new array of characters alongside familiar names from the 'Dune' legacy, including Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong, and Princess Ynez. The diverse cast also features Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Jade Anouka, among others, all contributing to the emerging narrative of the sisterhood.

Despite some initial scepticism about a 'Dune' spin-off, the buzz surrounding the trailer has ignited considerable excitement among fans. With impressive visuals and a rich storyline, 'Dune: Prophecy' is poised to become a standout entry in the sci-fi television landscape

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Also read: Aamir Khan was asked to leave this blockbuster, director rejected his suggestion, later film made Shah Rukh Khan a star