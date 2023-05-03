Dune Part Two trailer: Timothee Chalamet rides giant sandworm, unites with Zendaya to avenge his family - Watch

Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya in Dune Part Two/Trailer Youtube screengrabs

The trailer for the epic science fiction film Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Dune: Part One released in 2021, was unveiled by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday, May 3. The films, directed by Denis Villeneuve, are adapted from Frank Herbert's epic science fiction novel Dune published in 1965 and often described as the world's best-selling science fiction novel.

The sequel continues from the first part and will see Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides planning revenge against the Harkonnens to avenge his family. He gets united with Zendaya's Chani and is seen riding a giant sandworm in the trailer, which also introduces two new pivotal characters of Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The description under the official YouTube trailer also mentions the huge ensemble as returning and new stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

The prequel Dune won the maximum awards at the 94th Academy Awards last year - a total of six out of its ten nominations. It won the Oscar statuettes for Best Sound, Original Score, Film Editing, Production Design, Visual Effects, and Cinematography.

Dune: Part Two was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. The much-awaited Hollywood film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 3, 2023.



READ | From chilled spring pea soup to pickled strawberries, Alia, Priyanka, other guests ate this for dinner at Met Gala 2023