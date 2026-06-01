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Dua Lipa ties the knot with Callum Turner in London; wedding photos take over the internet

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have reportedly married in a private London ceremony, with wedding photos from the event now circulating online.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 10:27 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dua Lipa ties the knot with Callum Turner in London; wedding photos take over the internet
Image credit: Instagram
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Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have reportedly tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held in London. The couple exchanged vows on May 31 at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

The wedding attracted widespread attention after photographs of the newlyweds leaving the venue were published by media outlets and quickly circulated across social media platforms.

For the ceremony, Dua Lipa reportedly chose a custom Schiaparelli couture ensemble designed by Daniel Roseberry. Her bridal look featured an ivory blazer paired with an asymmetric skirt, complemented by white gloves, a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones and Christian Louboutin heels.

Turner opted for a navy double-breasted suit from Ferragamo, completing the look with a matching shirt and tie.

According to reports, the London ceremony will be followed by a larger three-day celebration in Palermo, Sicily. Several high-profile names from the music and fashion industries, including Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus, are reportedly expected to attend.

Dua and Callum were first linked romantically in early 2024 after they were spotted together at an afterparty for Masters of the Air, in which Turner starred. The couple later made several public appearances together, fueling speculation about their relationship.

In June 2025, Dua confirmed their engagement during a British Vogue cover interview, revealing that Turner had proposed with a custom-designed 18-karat gold ring.

The reported wedding marks a new chapter for one of entertainment's most talked-about celebrity couples.

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