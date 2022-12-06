Search icon
Cheers star Kirstie Alley passes away at 71 after battling cancer

Kirstie Alley was among top actress of Hollywood, and her demise has left her fans shocked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

Cheers star Kirstie Alley passes away at 71 after battling cancer
Kristie Alley

American actor Kirstie Alley of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous fame has passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. As per the ANI, Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, Alley's death was announced by her children William Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson via a statement shared on their late mother`s social media accounts that stated she "passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." 

She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the statement read."As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," it continued. 

Here's the post

The siblings remembered their mother`s "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," the statement concluded. 

Alley, who shared her children with Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997, found fame playing Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom `Cheers` from 1987 to 1993. For this role, she received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991, as per Page Six.

