Drew Barrymore was asked to tone down comedy in Never Been Kissed, studio executives said it made her 'unattractive'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda attends his security guard's wedding reception, poses with a sword

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi-NCR weather update: Sudden rain, strong winds bring relief from scorching heat

IPL 2024: How can MI still qualify for playoffs after 9-wicket loss against RR?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda attends his security guard's wedding reception, poses with a sword

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Jr NTR's adorable moments with his family

Signs and symptoms of low Vitamin-B 12 in body

5 protein-rich snack ideas for heart patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Drew Barrymore was asked to tone down comedy in Never Been Kissed, studio executives said it made her 'unattractive'

Bollywood's biggest song in 2024 features 30 stars, 500 dancers; it's not from Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Drew Barrymore was asked to tone down comedy in Never Been Kissed, studio executives said it made her 'unattractive'

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she was told to tone down her comedy in Never Been Kissed as studio execs felt it made her unattractive

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

article-main
Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore says she was stressed throughout shooting for her 1999 movie Never Been Kissed as she was told by studio executives that she looked "too unattractive" in the film. In the romantic comedy, Barrymore played the role of Josie, a copy editor without any real relationship experience, who goes undercover to a local high school to get a front-page story.

During an episode of her chat show The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actor said while she had a lot of fun on set, she was also a bit scared about how the movie would turn out. “I was very stressed throughout the movie. I was so scared during the whole film because I knew if it didn't work, we weren't going to get another chance. We had so much fun making it but I had to clench my stomach the whole time," she said.

Barrymore said she was advised to keep herself in control as she was getting too much into the comedy element, which was making her appear less appealing on screen. "I would get these calls from the studio and they were like, ‘I'm sorry, but you're just looking too unattractive. Stop it.' And I was like, ‘Good.' And they were like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. It's too far.' So I was forced to even tone it down a little bit because I had gone even farther than that," she added.

The actor recalled agreeing to tone down her performance only when the studio's explanation appealed to her "sensibilities rather than my ego", she said. According to Barrymore, the studio suggested she must not “lose the heart because you're going so far for the comedy”.

Never Been Kissed was also her production debut via her banner Flower Films. At the time, Barrymore said, the studio executives were "weary of actors being producers".

"A lot of it wasn't necessarily working, and it didn't mean because you were an actor, you knew how to produce the film. And it was about economics. So if you didn't make the film work, and you produced it as an actor, you are likely to not be able to do it again," she added.

Never Been Kissed, directed by Raja Raymond Gosnell, also starred Michael Vartan, David Arquette, Leelee Sobieski and Jessica Alba.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The science behind Shilajit: How does it work on your body?

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra and celebration of the festival

Hong Kong, Singapore ban sale of MDH, Everest spices, here’s why

3 best sites to buy Linkedin Connections (Real & Cheap)

Divyanka Tripathi says 'there's no joy' in TV, reveals why she's avoiding small screen: 'I don't see...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement