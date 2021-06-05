'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell charged with attempted child endangerment

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell charged with attempted child endangerment

Bell’s mugshot taken at Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 pm. He was also asked to submit his DNA.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2021, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood actor Drake Bell, who played the role of Drake in the hit Nickelodeon series ‘Drake and Josh’, has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Variety reported that according to court documents, Cleveland Police arrested Bell, who pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court on June 3. Bell, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, was freed on a USD 2,500 personal bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim.

According to a news outlet in Cleveland, Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with a minor that "at times, was sexual in nature.” The alleged incident reportedly happened on December 1, 2017, the same day Bell was scheduled to perform at a Cleveland club, The Odeon. 

However, Bell was not indicted until last month, and he is due back in court on June 23. Bell’s mugshot taken at Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 pm. He was asked to submit his DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio. 

In 2015, Bell was arrested for a DUI with a bail set at USD 20,000. In that case, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail. 

‘Drake and Josh’, followed the story of stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck). It debuted in 2004 and ran for four seasons, ending in 2017. The show also spawned three TV movies and was one of Nickelodeon’s highest-rated programs, averaging about 3 million viewers at the time.

Bell had performed the show’s opening theme song, ‘I Found a Way’, and has also released several albums throughout his career, including 2005’s ‘Telegraph’, 2006’s ‘It’s Only Time’, 2014’s ‘Ready Steady Go!’ and 2020’s ‘Sesiones En Casa’.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

Project K is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas' messiah gives Dune vibes in first look of dystopian sci-fi saga

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE