'Don't want to ever not remember Jack': Chrissy Teigen pens on pregnancy loss, praises John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, who was pregnant with her third child suffered a miscarriage earlier this month. She posted a series of photos from the hospital and it was gut-wrenching to watch. Many celebrities and fans have been paying their condolences to John Legend and Chrissy on the loss of their child. The couple had planned to name him Jack. Now, nearly a month after the tragic incident, Teigen penned her thoughts via Medium.

She wrote a personal essay on the platform about all the details of her pregnancy and the complications she faced which led to her giving birth to a stillborn baby. Chrissy captioned her post stating, "I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so... final. I don’t want to ever not remember Jack."

Teigen was all praises for John who stood through her thick and thin. She further wrote, "Thank you to everyone so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs."

She added, "Thank you, John, for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that John also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love."

Check out her post below:

Chrissy was also criticised for sharing those photos by a few netizens. Addressing the same, she wrote in her essay, "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them."