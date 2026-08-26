Dolly Parton dies at 80: From music to Hollywood, a look at the icon's enduring legacy

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Her publicist confirmed that the singer passed away at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by her loved ones.

Parton rose from a poor childhood in Tennessee to become one of the world's most celebrated singers, songwriters, actresses and philanthropists. Her career spanned more than six decades and produced some of music's most enduring songs, including Jolene, I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5.

Dolly Parton's journey from Tennessee to global stardom

Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.



Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years… pic.twitter.com/sBdu2Ssof9 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026

Born into a large family in rural Tennessee, Parton grew up in financially difficult circumstances. Her early exposure to music came through church, where her grandfather was a preacher. At just 13, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. After completing high school, she moved to Nashville with a collection of songs and began pursuing a career in music.

Her breakthrough came through her partnership with country singer Porter Wagoner and his television show. Their first duet, The Last Thing On My Mind, was released in 1967.

Parton eventually established herself as a solo artist, with Joshua becoming her first No. 1 solo single.

Jolene and I Will Always Love You changed her career

Parton's career reached another level with Jolene, released in 1973. The song became one of her most recognisable works and remains a country music classic.

A year later, she released I Will Always Love You, which she wrote about her professional relationship with Wagoner.

The song later became an even bigger global hit when Whitney Houston recorded it for the 1992 film The Bodyguard. Houston's version won a Grammy in 1994, with Parton presenting the award.

Parton also reportedly turned down Elvis Presley when he wanted to record the song because she was unwilling to give up a share of its publishing rights.

Dolly Parton became a Hollywood star

Parton's success extended beyond music. She made her major film debut alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5. She also wrote and performed the film's title track, which became a major crossover hit and earned her two Grammy Awards.

Her other major acting credits included The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias. Over the years, she continued appearing in films, television shows and projects based on her music.

The stage adaptation 9 to 5: The Musical premiered in 2009, while DOLLY: A True Original Musical is scheduled to open on Broadway in January 2027.

Her philanthropy became another part of her legacy

Beyond entertainment, Parton was known for her extensive charitable work.

She founded the Imagination Library in honour of her father, who had left school early and struggled with reading. The programme provides free books to children.

Her philanthropy also extended to medical research. She donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in 2020 to support coronavirus research, helping fund work that contributed to the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Parton also built a successful business empire, including Dollywood, a theme park in the Smoky Mountains near her birthplace.

Dolly Parton's appeal crossed generations

Parton's distinctive appearance, humour and personality became as recognisable as her music. Her glamorous outfits and blonde wigs were often part of her self-deprecating humour, while she maintained tight control over her career and finances.

She was also admired for remaining largely outside political divisions. Parton repeatedly avoided publicly endorsing political candidates or taking strong positions on partisan issues, saying she wanted to retain fans across the political spectrum.

Her husband Carl Dean, whom she married in the 1960s, died in March 2025 after nearly six decades of marriage.

Dolly Parton's legacy

From Jolene and I Will Always Love You to 9 to 5, Parton's work influenced generations of musicians and audiences. Her career also extended into acting, business and philanthropy, making her one of the most recognisable figures in American popular culture.

Her representatives said her private funeral service will be held for immediate family.