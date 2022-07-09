Doja Cat calls Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp ‘snake’ for exposing her DMs about Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn/Instagram

The idea that actor Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things and singer Doja Cat would one day fight in front of the public may have seemed extremely unlikely. And yet, this is exactly what is taking place at this very now! They are arguing about Noah disclosing that Doja has a crush on Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, their co-star.

However, Noah's decision to reveal how the singer had approached him in order to arrange a conversation with Joseph did not sit well with Doja. In a TikTok video, Noah, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, describes how Doja contacted him over Instagram to set her up with Joseph.

Reacting to it, Doja Cat said in a live TikTok video, “I think that… to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair this is like a kid. Like Noah is like I don’t know how old he is but there’s no way he’s over like 21 (Noah is 17). And he might be, and I could be wrong. But like, when you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m just trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my fair share of f**k ups, so that I don’t f**k up again.”

She also added, “But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s—… that’s like weasel s—. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is?"

Noah had revealed that Doja had texted her on Instagram writing, “Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?"