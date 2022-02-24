'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch to be honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood celebrated coveted Walk of Fame on February 28. The 'Doctor Strange' star Benedict will be the 2,714th celebrity to get his name set in stone. The official Twitter page of Walk of Fame confirmed the update about Cumberbatch. The tweet says, "Benedict Cumberbatch to be honored with Walk of Fame star on February 28. We encourage fans to watch the live stream at 11:30 AM PST."

Here's the tweet

Benedict Cumberbatch to be honored with Walk of Fame star on February 28. We encourage fans to watch the live stream at 11:30 AM PST on https://t.co/A3EBVPq5I9 pic.twitter.com/aUlJD4PaBn — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) February 23, 2022

Benedict has become a homegrown name by playing wizard 'Doctor Strange' in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also won accolades for his role of detective Sherlock Holmes in the series 'Sherlock.' Recently, Benedict revealed that a fifth season of the hit BBC TV series 'Sherlock' is a possibility. However, the 44-year-old actor, who rose to fame playing a reimagined version of the popular sleuth created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, doesn't see it happening anytime soon.

During an interview with Collider.com, Benedict said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin (Freeman, who plays the role of Dr. Watson) and all the other key players involved." Cumberbatch further added, "So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script', maybe it could be a film rather than a series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."'Sherlock' fourth season's last episode, "The Final Problem" aired on BBC, and Netflix in 2017. The actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.' The trailer of 'Doctor Strange 2' has already become a rage among Marvel fans and they can't wait to witness another magically twisted world of Dr Stephan Strange, who has opened the multiverse and it has led to chaos.

