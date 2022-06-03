Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere on OTT in June

File Photo

Marvel’s latest offering Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after reigning over the box office will be making its OTT debut on Disney Plus this month. As per the report of ANI, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer film will arrive on the streamer on June 22, just a handful of weeks after its May 6 release. Variety reported that the outlet reported that the film debuted at an astonishing US 185 million at the box office, marking the 11th highest domestic opening of all time and the biggest launch of 2022. According to Ramesh Bala, a film industry tracker, Doctor Strange 2 made Rs 97 crores in its first weekend in India. However now, The Doctor Strange 2 has surpassed The Batman and has become the highest-grossing film of 2022. Confirming this Ramesh Bala wrote, “#DoctorStrange 2 beats #TheBatman at the Global Box office.. 2022 's No.1 Grosser.. $803 Million.. $768 Million..”

In the Doctor Strange sequel, Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch, who received her own spotlight in Disney+’s spinoff series WandaVision. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor also reprise their roles, with newcomer Xochitl Gomez introduced in the sequel as the young hero America Chavez. Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams round out the cast. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new entry focuses on the titular neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger as he casts a dangerous spell that propels him into the multiverse and forces him to face off against a mysterious enemy and alternate versions of himself.

As per Variety, following the success of Doctor Strange, Marvel already has a packed slate of new films set to release throughout the summer and fall. Next up: Thor: Love and Thunder, set to release July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out November 11.