Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Saudi Arabia bans theatrical release of Benedict Cumberbatch's film

Quite often movies with LGBTQ content don't make it past censors in the Gulf and Doctor Strange 2 features America Chavez who is gay in Marvel comics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 23, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Saudi Arabia bans theatrical release of Benedict Cumberbatch's film
Credit: doctorstrangeofficial/Instagram

Seems like Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will not be getting a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia.

According to Deadline, the movie has technically not been banned; it simply didn't receive a distribution certificate. If that changes, then it might be released. This follows in the wake of Marvel's The Eternals not playing in Saudi Arabia, that movie was forbidden there over its same-gender couple romance and the MCU's first gay superhero.

Quite often movies with LGBTQ content don't make it past censors in the Gulf, and Doctor Strange 2 features America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who is gay in the Marvel comics.

Doctor Strange 2 was scheduled to be released across the Gulf as part of the day-and-date theatrical debut on May 5. The sequel is expected to be released in the United Arab Emirates though, Kuwait and Qatar's release for Doctor Strange 2 remain up in the air, as per Deadline.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.