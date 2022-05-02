Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earns Rs 20 crore in advance booking in India

File Photo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the forthcoming Marvel picture, has yet to be released, yet it is already breaking box office records. With four days until its premiere, the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer has already raked in Rs 20 crore in advance ticket purchases. According to industry predictions, the picture has a chance to have one of the best-ever opening days for a Hollywood film in India.

The advance booking statistics for Doctor Strange 2 have already eclipsed those for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a major smash in India. Given that Doctor Strange films are not as popular as Spider-Man or Avengers films, industry experts predict that its opening day statistics will not exceed those of those flicks.

A report BoxOfficeIndia.com report states, “The way the advance is going especially at the bigger multiplexes it will probably look like a 30 crore nett opening day by the time the advance ends on Thursday night. The issue may well be slower movement on the day as advance for this film has been open for almost a month so a lot will be baked into the advance and also it may not have the mass patranoge of the Avengers movies or Spiderman films which may keep the film under 30 crore nett.”



With the exception of No Way Home, Hollywood films have struggled at the box office in India since the outbreak. Doctor Strange 2, on the other hand, appears to be bucking the pattern. Marvel has branded the film as its lynchpin for the summer of 2022, and it has that going for it.

Doctor Strange 2 deals with the concept of variants and the universe, thus there's a chance that multiple actors will appear in cameo roles, either as variations of existing characters or reprising roles from previous franchises. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022.