Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer: Here’s what you can expect from the Marvel movie

With a lot of fresh information to parse, the second teaser of 'Doctor Strange 2' also included important indications about possible cameos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer: Here’s what you can expect from the Marvel movie

During the Super Bowl, the second trailer for ‘Doctor Strange’ in the Multiverse of Madness debuted, and it is guaranteed to pique your interest in the next feature.

 

-With a lot of fresh information to parse, the second teaser also included important indications about possible cameos, including an audio cameo from Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

-The new trailer also gets us a closer look at Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who will be unleashing her full evil side in the flick.

 

The teaser also teases a Doctor Strange vs. Wanda fight, with Wanda questioning him and declaring, "You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy."

 

Monica Rambeau, the daughter of the late Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel, appears in one of the trailer's sequences during a fight with Scarlet Witch.

 

-Wanda says "You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy" in the clip, hinting at a fight between Doctor Strange and Wanda.

 

Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel's Maria Rambeau, appears in one of the trailer's sequences, fighting Scarlet Witch.

 

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange accidentally opened up the multiverse, Strange is seen coping with the implications of his decisions in this film, with the possibility of a multiverse collapse approaches. Strange's deeds will not go unpunished, as he is seen in handcuffs in the second clip.

 

-The teaser promises to be unlike any of Marvel's previous films, and the surreal visuals are guaranteed to impress. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi and written by Loki showrunner Michael Waldron, will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.