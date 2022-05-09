Doctor Strange 2 box office collection day 3: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer mints Rs 97 crore in opening weekend

Doctor Strange 2/File photo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released worldwide on May 6. Similar to other Marvel movies, the craze for Doctor Strange 2 has been tremendous in India and the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizebeth Olsen in the leading roles has opened to rave reviews and is running successfully in the theatres across the nation.

Doctor Strange 2, as it is being commonly referred to, has collected Rs 97 crores in its opening weekend in India, as shared by the film industry tracker Ramesh Bala. Taking to his Twitter account on the night of Sunday, May 8, he wrote, "#DoctorStrange 2 grosses $12.7 Million [₹ 97 Crs] in India for the opening weekend..5th highest market in International after Korea, UK, Mexico, and Brazil."

5th highest market in International after Korea, UK, Mexico and Brazil — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 8, 2022

Earlier, another trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that with a collection of Rs 27.50 crore on its opening day, Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness emerged as the fourth biggest Hollywood opener in India behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War.

His tweet read, "#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1... 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz..[2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr #India biz. All versions".



Apart from Cumberbatch and Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams also star in the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Doctor Strange. It follows the events in the Marvel timeline when Benedict's Doctor Stephen Strange accidentally opened the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man.