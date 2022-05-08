Doctor Strange 2 box office collection: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark in two days

File Photo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) debuted in Indian theatres 2 days ago, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen (May 6). The film has grossed over Rs 50 crores and is expected to surpass Rs 100 crore in the next two days.

Confirming the box office details, Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala wrote,



#DoctorStrange 2 crosses the ₹ 50 Crs mark Nett All-India in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 8, 2022



On its advance sales bookings, a report BoxOfficeIndia.com report stated, “The way the advance is going especially at the bigger multiplexes it will probably look like a 30 crore nett opening day by the time the advance ends on Thursday night. The issue may well be slower movement on the day as advance for this film has been open for almost a month so a lot will be baked into the advance and also it may not have the mass patranoge of the Avengers movies or Spiderman films which may keep the film under 30 crore nett.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the surgeon-turned-superhero Dr. Stephen Strange, spoke on the Indian film business and the prospect of an Indian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He told Indianexpress.com “There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero.”



Doctor Strange 2 deals with the concept of variants and the universe, thus there's a chance that multiple actors will appear in cameo roles, either as variations of existing characters or reprising roles from previous franchises. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022