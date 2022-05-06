Doctor Strange 2 box office collection day 1: Benedict Cumberbatch film likely to mint Rs 30 crore nett on opening day

Benedict Cumberbatch/Twitter

With Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) hitting the theatres in India today (May 6), the film is expected to do well on its opening day, courtesy of the craze around a Marvel movie.

The early trend in the numbers showcases an encouraging sign for a big blockbuster start.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is likely to rake in over Rs 30 crore nett in India on its opening day.

#DoctorStrange 2 is all set for ₹ 30 Cr+ Nett Opening in #India today.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 6, 2022

If it were to be so, the figure would not come as a surprise since the advance bookings for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) opened in India a month ahead of the film's release. The film created a record in advance booking collections as it minted over Rs 20 crore in advance ticket purchases eclipsing those for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a major smash in India.



Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) has been one of the most anticipated cinematic events of 2022. And it seems like the Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen starrer will have a great run at the box office given the excitement among fans for the film.

Earlier, predicting the opening day collection of Doctor Strange 2, a report BoxOfficeIndia.com stated, "The way the advance is going especially at the bigger multiplexes it will probably look like a 30 crore nett opening day by the time the advance ends on Thursday night. The issue may well be slower movement on the day as advance for this film has been open for almost a month so a lot will be baked into the advance and also it may not have the mass patranoge of the Avengers movies or Spiderman films which may keep the film under 30 crore nett."

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Doctor Strange with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The movie sees Doctor Stephen Strange, played by Cumberbatch, traveling into the multiverse, a realm of infinite parallel universes that each operate in a different reality.

The multiverse allows for "possibilities and combinations of characters in new ways, alternative versions of characters that we know and it's really opening the door for, I hope, a whole other series of Marvel films," director Sam Raimi said.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.