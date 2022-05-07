Headlines

Doctor Strange 2 box office collection: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer mints Rs 30 crore

Doctor Strange 2 broke the record for advance ticket sales with over Rs 20 crore, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 07, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2), starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, opened in Indian theatres yesterday (May 6). The picture was expected to do well on its opening day, and it did.

Dishing out details about its collection on day 1, Ramesh Bala wrote, “Early estimates for #DoctorStrange 2 All-India Nett for Day 1 is a Whopping ₹ 30 Crs..”
 

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the surgeon-turned-superhero Dr. Stephen Strange, spoke on the Indian film business and the prospect of an Indian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He told Indianexpress.com “There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero.” 

The MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its bounds further than ever before in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange crosses the mind-bending and perilous various realms of the Multiverse with the help of both old and new mystical allies to fight a strange new opponent.

Also read: 'Bollywood needs to be part of MCU', says Doctor Strange 2 star Benedict Cumberbatch

The film broke the record for advance ticket sales with over Rs 20 crore, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a huge hit in India.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) from Marvel Studios is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. And, based on fan anticipation, it appears that the Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen blockbuster will have a strong box office run.

