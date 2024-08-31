Twitter
Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry's death case set to plead guilty

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 08:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s death is ‘incredibly remorseful’, set to plead guilty
Matthew Perry
One of two doctors charged in connection with Friends star Matthew Perry's death by ketamine overdose was barred by a federal judge on Friday from practicing medicine after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Dr. Mark Chavez earlier this month signed an agreement with the prosecutors to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine. His attorney, Matthew Binninger, expressed his client’s remorse outside the courthouse. “He’s incredibly remorseful,” Binninger said. “He’s doing everything in his power to make amends for what happened. While he didn’t formally accept responsibility today, he is fully cooperating with the investigation.” Binninger added that Perry was “universally beloved,” lamenting the tragic circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.

The lawyer further added that the doctor's regret stemmed from the fact that ”someone who was trying to seek treatment died.” Chavez stood beside his lawyer with a downcast expression but made no comment.

According to the plea agreement, Chavez admitted to obtaining ketamine through fraudulent means, including from his former clinic and a wholesale distributor. Dr. Mark Chavez appeared in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for a brief arraignment on a single felony count of conspiracy to illegally distribute ketamine and was permitted to remain free on $50,000 bond.

Another physician charged in the case, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, has pleaded not guilty. Salvador Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine from Chavez and sold it to Matthew Perry at hugely inflated prices. in text messages to Chavez, she wrote "I wonder how much this moron will pay." Another co-defendant Jasveen Sangha also known as the 'ketamine queen', who has been charged for supplying Matthew Perry the dose that killed him, has also pleaded not guilty.

Both Plasencia and Sangha face one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Their trials have been set for October and are set to face lengthy prison terms if found guilty. 

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry was popularly known for playing the character of Chandler in the famous sitcom Friends. His death came as a shocker for his fans as well as the cast of Friends. The 54-year-old was found dead and drowned in his hot tub in his mansion.

