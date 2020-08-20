DNA Exclusive: Danny DeVito talks about 'The One and Only Ivan', what sets it apart from the book

An adaptation of the award-winning book about a very special gorilla The One and Only Ivan is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization, and the significance of the place one calls home.

The heartwarming adventure is based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013. The movie has been directed by Thea Sharrock and features an ensemble cast including Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, and others.

Actor Danny DeVito who plays an avid character of Bog the dog recently spoke about the book and said, "It's a really good book. I was impressed by it. What I loved about the story was that it was liberating. It was a freedom kind of thing. Animals are usually penned or confined and taken from their own habitat and brought to someplace that is alien to them. In Ivan's case he was born in Africa and when he was a baby he was brought to somebody's home. A guy and his wife raised him like a kid, so he doesn't really think about or remember what it was like being in the wild."

He further added, "Our director, Thea Sharrock, and Mike White, the screenwriter, have taken the story and made it into something that's entertaining, that's fun, and that's good for the whole family, but that also has these underlying poignant moments where you realize that there are some important themes that touch your heart. The whole idea of it does have these themes of captivity and the desire to be free."

For the uninformed, The One and Only Ivan is the story of a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals.

The heartwarming tale of The One & Only Ivan is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on August 21, 2020.