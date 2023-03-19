Djimon Hounsou slams Oscars, Hollywood; says he felt 'cheated' after nomination: 'I'm still struggling to make a dollar'

Djimon Hounsou/File Photo

Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou, star of Shazam the Fury of Fire released recently in theatres slammed Oscar, Hollywood in a recent interview. The actor revealed that he felt cheated after the nominations and talked about his struggles even after being a successful actor in the industry.

In an interview with The Guardian, Djimon Hounsou revealed that he still struggling to make a dollar and said, “I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar!” Hounsou said. “I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well.”

The actor continued to reveal that he still has to prove why he needs to get paid and said, “They always come at me with a complete low ball: ‘We only have this much for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can bring so much’… Film after film, it’s a struggle. I have yet to meet the film that paid me fairly.”

Djimon Hounsou bagged a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for the movie Blood Diamond in 2007 and while talking about the same the actor said, “I felt seriously cheated, Today, we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time where I had no support at all: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It felt like: ‘You should be happy that you’ve got nominated,’ and that’s that.”

Djimon Hounsou is for his roles in action blockbusters like Furious 7, Superhero movies like Shazam, and other movies like Gladiator, Blood Diamond, and In America. The actor will next be seen in Neill Blomkamp’s directional Gran Turismo. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 11. He also has Rebel Moon helmed by Zack Snyder in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.

