Disney Plus reveals ‘Star Wars: Visions’ First Look, release date announced

The makers of Disney Plus` `Star Wars: Visions` have unveiled the first look at its much-anticipated anime anthology series, `Star Wars: Visions`, coming to the platform on September 22. Variety reported that during the `Anime Expo Lite` event on Saturday, Disney Plus announced the seven Japanese anime studios that are behind the short films in the series- Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG. Reportedly, each studio will be putting in their signature animation and storytelling styles to deliver their own visions of the `Star Wars` universe.

Along with the names of each studio and episode, Disney Plus also gave fans a special look into the creation of `Star Wars: Visions` with a three-minute teaser video available to watch on YouTube.

Take a Look-

The names of all nine episodes and their corresponding studios were also revealed:1. Kamikaze Douga - `The Duel`2. Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - `Lop and Ocho`3. Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - `Tatooine Rhapsody`4. Trigger - `The Twins` and `The Elder`5. Kinema Citrus - `The Village Bride`6.

Science Saru - `Akakiri`and `T0-B1`7. Production IG - `The Ninth Jedi`"As a first formal venture into anime, each `Star Wars: Visions` short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling," Variety reported from the Disney Plus` statement in a press release on Saturday. The statement continued, "From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.”