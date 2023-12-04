Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma rested, now this cricketer to lead South Africa in white ball series

Upgrade Your Desk Setup with Premium Quality Mouse Pads from Amazon's Deal of the Day

Grab the best toasters from brands on Amazon

Protect your pets and kids with sturdy and reliable safety fences on Amazon

'Disgusting': Florence Pugh hit in the face by unidentified person at CCXP 2023, social media users react

In videos capturing the incident which have circulated online, they were all smiles until Florence Pugh got startled by a thing thrown by an audience member.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Actress Florence Pugh has become the latest victim of fans throwing things at stars onstage as she was hit in the face by a flying object during an appearance in Brazil. The 27-year-old attended the panel for "Dune: Part Two" panel in CCXP 2023 with her co-stars, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Coleman, and Austin Butler, as well as director Denis Villeneuve on December 3.

As their segment came to a close, the entire cast and the filmmaker posed together for pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com. In videos capturing the incident which have circulated online, they were all smiles until Pugh got startled by a thing thrown by an audience member at her direction. She appeared to shout "wow" or "ow" before putting her hand to the eye that was hit.

Watch videos:

Social media users are reacting and calling this incident 'disgusting.' One of the social media users wrote, "Why do people do this?" The second one commented, "the interviewers scolded the people there, because they had already been warned not to throw anything on stage and they still did it." The fourth one said, "Disgusting. it’s going to get to the point where people do not want to do live events or concerts. If they have to be worried about people throwing stuff at them and getting hurt."

The 'Oppenheimer' star then leaned over to pick up the object, but it was not clear what it was that hit her. Timothee and Austin, who was standing right next to her, also expressed shock in the moment and appeared to show concern for Pugh, while Zendaya and Villeneuve seemingly missed the moment as they were engaged in conversation.

The actress and her co-stars were at the Comic-Con event in Sao Paulo to promote their upcoming sci-fi sequel. Moments before the incident, the British actress spoke about her excitement to be part of the panel. "I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them," she said.

"Coming in here - the power in this room - is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one." As their segment came to a close, the entire cast and the filmmaker posed together for pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In videos capturing the incident which have circulated online, they were all smiles until Pugh got startled by a thing thrown by an audience member at her direction. She appeared to shout "wow" or "ow" before putting her hand to the eye that was hit.

The incident happened despite multiple warnings from other performers about hurling objects at them. (With inputs from IANS)

