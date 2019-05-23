Dimple Kapadia to make her Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Tenet'

Dimple Kapadia will be seen alongside Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet'. Release date also announced.

Indian actor Dimple Kapadia will be seen working with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet'.

The film, which is expected to release on July 17 next year, is likely to be an action epic evolving around the world of international espionage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dimple Kapadia along with French actor Clemence Poesy who gained recognition by playing Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter movies, have joined the team. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki have joined the team earlier.

The movie is being shot in seven countries, using a mix of IMAX and 70mm film. The producers of the film are Nolan and Emma Thomas, whereas Thomas Hayslip is said to serve as executive producer.

Apart from this, the team also includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Goransson.