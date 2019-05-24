Dimple Kapadia's talent manager reveals how the actor landed up a role in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

While talking to a tabloid, Dimple Kapadia's talent manager revealed how the actor bagged a role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming directorial titled 'Tenet'.

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is all set to make her Hollywood debut and that too in a Christopher Nolan film. She will be seen in a vital role in his upcoming directorial titled Tenet. Dimple will be starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine in the film which is likely to hit the screens next year. The film is set to be an action epic evolving around the world of international espionage.

During an interaction with Mid Day, Dimple's talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats spoke at length about how the actor landed up the role. She stated, "With someone like Nolan, who is secretive about his scripts, the brief provides little information on the role. For the audition, they don't give you a scene from the script. They [Nolan and team] had already seen her footage and had loved her work. When they saw her audition tape, Nolan and the casting director came around, and the rest is history."

Purvi further spoke about how Dimple, who is a stranger to auditions had to go through all the process from the past one-and-a-half months. She added, "Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people, basis their taped auditions, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work."

Tenet also stars French actor Clemence Poesy, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in important roles.