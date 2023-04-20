Search icon
Diljit Dosanjh performs bhangra with Diplo, treats American DJ to laddoo; watch viral video

Diplo and Diljit Dosanjh are a promising duo, and a glimpse of their collaboration has already won fans of the artists.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh performs bhangra with Diplo, treats American DJ to laddoo; watch viral video
Diljit Dosanjh with Diplo
Punjabi singer, actor, and musician Diljit Dosanjh is making his fans proud. After becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival, Diljit has collaborated with popular American DJ and music producer Diplo. Diljit and Diplo have become new music friends, and they both are busy showing off their bond on social media 
 
A video of Diljit is going viral. In the video, Diljit plays a track, Diplo Jatt, composed especially for international artist. As soon as Dijit plays the track, they both stand and former shows some bhangra moves, and Diplo follows him. Check out their jugalbandi. 
 
Here's Diljit's special treat for Diplo
 
 
Yesterday, Diplo and Diljit confirmed their collaboration by treating each other with mithaai. The actor-singer shared a reel on his Instagram in which Diljit feeds Diplo with mithaai, and the latter feeds him sweet as well. Diljit shared the reel with the caption, "Ley Bai @diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae." The international artist accepted his friendship by replying, "Mithe laddo, Mithe beats." 
 
Here's Diljit and Diplo feeding each other mithaai
 

Diljit is getting Diplo affiliated with Punjabi mehmaan nawazi. Diljit treated Diplo with tea and enjoyed Chai time with Diplo.  

Here's Diplo enjoying Chai Time with Diljit

image

image

Diljit and Diplo's friendship began when the latter attended and enjoyed Diljit's concert at the Coachella music festival. Diljit’s performance was appreciated by many celebrities and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it. The singer talked about the impact of his performance and said that he didn’t expect so much love.

In a conversation with ETimes, Diljit Dosanjh talked about his performance at Coachella and the appreciation he got and said, “Well, I was aware of the huge scope of Coachella. It was for the first time that this stage had heard Punjabi music. And the world was listening. A regional language musician, on that stage, was the only thing that I was aware of before the show. But how it panned out and its impact, wasn’t something I had anticipated.”

On the work front, Diljit will be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Imtaiz Ali's Chamkila. The upcoming movie is based on the lives of popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated on March 8, 1988.
 

List of top 10 world's best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in, check official notice here
