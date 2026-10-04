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Digger: Despite negative reviews, disaster opening, Tom Cruise defends his film: 'I am so honored to have...'

Tom Cruise thanked the cast and crew for their work and said he was proud of the film they made together. “Digger is officially in theaters, and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists."

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Digger: Despite negative reviews, disaster opening, Tom Cruise defends his film: 'I am so honored to have...'
Tom Cruise in Digger (Image source: Twitter)
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Tom Cruise seems like he won’t be keeping his focus on the box office numbers as his latest film Digger struggles to make a strong start in theatres. Instead, the actor has chosen to stand by the film, as he shared behind-the-scenes pictures and also thanked the team for their work. 

Cruise shared a post on his Instagram account to and expressed his thoughts on the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed film, which opened in theatres on Friday. The movie, made on a reported budget of USD 125 million, is expected to earn around USD 8 million in its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Sharing pictures from the shoot, Cruise thanked the cast and crew for their work and said he was proud of the film they made together. “Digger is officially in theaters, and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Cruise posted. “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable, and I’m so proud of what we created.”

Warner Bros. released Digger in around 3,300 theatres across North America. The film follows an egotistical oil tycoon whose actions lead to a natural disaster. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Hüller also star in the film. However, the film has had a difficult start at the box office. It received a C+ CinemaScore from audiences and currently has a 51 per cent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, The Hollywood Reporter said. 

The film also sees Cruise in a different role from the action-heavy projects he is known for. In Digger, the actor plays a balding and heavier oil tycoon, marking a shift from his recent franchise films. The film takes Cruise back to the kind of filmmaker-led projects he worked on earlier in his career, including Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July and Magnolia. Cruise is expected to return to action films soon, with Days of Thunder 2 set to begin production.

Also read: Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive

 

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, is expected to lead the domestic box office with around USD 33 million. ‘Digger’ could give Cruise his lowest opening weekend since 2007’s Lions for Lambs, which opened with USD 6.7 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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