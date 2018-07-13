Did you know? Sofia Boutella, who plays a serial contract killer in ‘Hotel Artemis’, instantly signed up for the role!

Hollywood, hotel artemis, sofia boutella, jodie foster, acapulco, brian tyree henry, charlie day, drew pearce, honolulu, nike, sterling k. brown, Waikiki

It’s been awhile since Sofia Boutella played a character without superpowers. Following a string of high-profile movie roles Boutella, an ex-dancer and Nike model turned actress, now takes center stage in the new thriller Hotel Artemis. She plays a role of a serial contract killer, and still bleeds red in a show-stopping hallway fight. She opens up about how she wished she could be a part of the movie even before the role was offered to her.

“I was in London filming ‘The Mummy,’ and my agent sent me the script. I read it and fell in love with it because it was such witty, clever writing. I also loved the world, the universe, the whole mood of it, which I could feel on the page. I had a Skype with (writer-director) Drew Pearce, which I thought was lovely, then later on I heard that Jodie Foster was going to play the nurse in it and I thought, “She’s perfect for the part.” I was hoping the opportunity would come around and that they would reach out to me, and luckily they did.”

Set in a not-so-distant future,Hotel Artemis is a member’s only emergency room by way of spa hotel for criminals needing some medical attention in riot-torn LA. The likes of French Nice (Sofia Boutella), Waikiki (Sterling K. Brown), Honolulu (Brian Tyree Henry) and Acapulco (Charlie Day) surrender their lives and safety in a haven run by the Nurse (Jodie Foster). With peace behind the hotel’s walls being as paper thin as the wallpaper, this motley crew finds themselves at the breaking point of a fight that may already have arrived.

Check into your nearby cinemas to watch MVP Entertainment’s film Hotel Artemis