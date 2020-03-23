Did Sophie Turner slam Evangeline Lilly for irresponsible comments on coronavirus pandemic?

Evangeline Lilly, popular for starring in Lost, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Hobbit recently made some controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic. Evangeline compared the deadly virus to a 'respiratory flu' and had said that she was no going to isolate herself from the world. She further added that she would venture out, despite living with her ailing father and two children, because she valued her freedom.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner bashed the actress, without mincing words and said on Instagram, without taking Lilly’s name, "Stay inside. Don’t be f---ing stupid. Even if you count your – “ [does air quotes] ‘freedom over ... your health.’ I don’t give a f--- about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea."

The tea comment was perhaps a reference to a picture of a cup of tea posted by Lilly last week or it could be part of her "popular series" on Instagram. Evangeline had written on Instagram, a few days back, "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices ... where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu."

For the uninformed, the coronavirus has infected over 340000 people across the world, including close to 400 in India.