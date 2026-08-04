Did Bradley Cooper tie the knot with Gigi Hadid in secret wedding? Couple's matching rings spark marriage rumours

Both Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are already parents. Hadid shares five-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper is father to nine-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have reignited speculation about the next chapter of their relationship after the couple were spotted wearing matching rings on their left ring fingers during a public outing in Paris, France. Cooper and Hadid were photographed walking together in the French capital on Monday, with both sporting thin matching bands on their left hands, as per Page Six. The appearance has sparked widespread discussion about whether the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Cooper and Hadid kept their outing low-key, dressing casually for their walk. Hadid wore jeans paired with a white tank top, while Cooper opted for a T-shirt, athletic pants and a backwards baseball cap. The pair were later seen holding hands while leaving a gym, where Hadid's ring remained clearly visible. They also headed to dinner at Paris's Loulou restaurant, with both continuing to wear the matching bands. Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either star.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted wearing subtle bands on their left hand ring fingers while in Paris @BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/WfZjbOpdIS — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) August 3, 2026

Cooper and Hadid were last seen publicly together in July while attending the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. The couple have been linked romantically since October 2023, when they were first photographed during a dinner date in New York City.

Marriage speculation is not entirely new for the couple. In July 2025, a source told Page Six that Cooper was "considering marriage and kids with Gigi." The source added, "They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids." Another insider told Page Six that the couple were "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble."

Both Cooper and Hadid are already parents. Hadid shares five-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper is father to nine-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk. Cooper also made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in May to support Hadid, although he chose not to walk the red carpet alongside her.

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